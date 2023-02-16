Kathmandu [Nepal], February 16 (ANI): With a day left for Shivaratri, the Pashupatinath region in Nepal is bearing a new look than usual. Decoratives are being set up, and sadhus have camped in various locations around the temple.

Structures have been painted white with paints added onto the walls and sanitation taken care of, the Pashupatinath Temple is brimming round the clock.

Speaking to ANI, Asmita Bhandari, the visitor, said, "The Pashupatinath Temple is comparatively different than it used to be in earlier times. Structures are being painted which is adding on the glow. Also, the footfalls of sadhus also has increased consistently in the temple premises," Asmita Bhandari, a visitor who reached the temple complex."

This year, about 2,500 sadhus from within Nepal, as well as neighbouring India, are beingwelcomed by the Pashupati Area Development Trust. The Development Trust has designated the Annapurna Bhandar for the Naga Baba, who on Thursday entered the main temple complex.

Alike Annapurna Bhandar, saints and sadhus are designated to Swargadwari Ashram, Nirmala Akhada, and Parmananda Ashram that lies in Pashupatinath Temple premises.

The Maha Shivaratri dedicated to Lord Shiva falls on Saturday, February 18, this year. An estimated 2 million pilgrims are expected to visit the temple this year. Maha Shivaratri is observed with great fervour in Nepal as well as in India and other Hindu populous countries.

Generally, the Day of Mahashivaratri falls on every 13th night or 14th day of the lunisolar month according to the Lunar calendar. Every temple of Lord Shiva is flocked with pilgrims on the day of Shivaratri.

One of the major festivals of Nepal, Maha Shivaratri literally means "Night of the Shiva". It iscelebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindulunar calendar.

Speaking to ANI, Susmita Ghimire, the visitor, said, "Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is celebrated with grandeur and fervour. Celebrating the festivals is always fun and I visit the temple complex on that day to know more about the historical part of the festival from the Sadhus and Baba who have been coming to the temple annually. (ANI)

