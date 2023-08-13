Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Ahead of the 19th round of Corps Commander talks between India and China, security expert Lt Gen Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd) said that the friction points of Demchok and Depsang remain high on priority and expressed hope that the talks result in success which he said would be good for both the nations.

He further said that peace and tranquillity along the LAC is necessary if China wants good relation with India

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Kulkarni said, “The commander level talks are taking place to diffuse the standoff. Conversations have been taking place between the two nations. This is the 19th round of talks on August 14. After this, there is BRICS summit from 22-24 in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping are likely to meet”.

“So, I sincerely hope that the 19th round of talks are success, because only then can the bilateral relations between the two countries can improve,” he added.

He further said that despite several rounds of talks, friction points remain at Demochok and Depsang, which are high on priority for discussion.

“The friction points in Demochok and Depsang are high on priority. China usually participates in talks, but hardly implements anything. But, it would be good for both the countries, if the situation gets resolved. Only then, the relations with China can improve. There is a necessity of peace and tranquillity along the LAC if China wants good relation with India,” he said.

Speaking further, Kulkarni slammed National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah for his remark on "dialogue is the only way to resolve" bilateral issues between India and Pakistan, and said that talking with Pakistan would be completely “futile”.

“We have been talking with them for long, but Pakistan is a country that doesn’t believe in the language of talks. If that would have been the case, the matter would have been resolved long ago. After the 1971 war, despite Pakistan’s loss, we released 93,000 Prisoners of Wars (PoW). But, even then Pakistan didn’t follow Shimla and subsequent agreements, and continued with its approach of terrorism,” Sanjay Kulkarni said.

He added, “Farooq Abdullah has been giving such advice time and again, but I don’t think it would be much fruitful. Talking with Pakistan is absolutely of no use, and we can’t achieve much with that. Kashmir is an integral part of India, and we will instead talk with the residents of Kashmir. Especially after the abrogation of Article 370, the way we have seen tourists flocking the valley. It shows that things are easing and people are accepting development”.

Meanwhile, India and China are likely to hold the 19th round of Corps Commander Level talks on Monday at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in the Eastern Ladakh sector to resolve the ongoing military standoff between the two countries for over three years.

The two countries have been in a military standoff for the last three years since May 2020, when the Chinese tried to aggressively alter the status quo on the Line of Actual Control. (ANI)

