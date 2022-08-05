Tokyo, Aug 5 (AP) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing US officials from travelling there.

She made the remarks in Tokyo, the final leg of an Asia tour highlighted by a visit to Taiwan that infuriated China.

Also Read | Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif-Led Ruling Alliance Prepares To Have Imran Khan Disqualified.

Pelosi, the first House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, said Wednesday in Taipei that the US commitment to democracy in the self-governing island and elsewhere “remains ironclad”.

Pelosi and five other members of Congress arrived in Tokyo late Thursday after visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea.

Also Read | Chinese Military Conducts Precision Missile Strikes Over Taiwan Strait a Day After Nancy Pelosi's Visit.

China, which claims Taiwan and has threatened to annex it by force if necessary, called her visit to the island a provocation and on Thursday began military drills, including missile firing, in six zones surrounding Taiwan. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)