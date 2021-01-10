Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): US Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on January 20, informed a source familiar with the matter, CNN reported.

Prior to this, Pence was already planning to attend the inauguration, but he was waiting for an invitation. Biden said Friday that he was glad Pence would be attending.

On Friday, Biden said that Pence was welcome to attend his inauguration.

"He's welcome. I think it's important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained. And so Mike, the vice president, is welcome to come. We'd be honored to have him there, and to move forward in the transition," Biden said.

This comes after President Donald Trump announced on Twitter, before his account was suspended, that he would not be attending the ceremony.

In response, Biden said that Trump not attending was a 'good thing' and one of the few things both agreed on.

"He exceeded even my worst notions about him. He's been an embarrassment to the country, embarrassed us around the world. He's not worthy to hold that office," Biden said.

Chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. At least five people died in the melee.

Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote.

House Democrats are planning to introduce several articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in his inciting a mob of his supporters at the Capitol on Wednesday. (ANI)

