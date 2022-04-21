Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters he mistakenly said in a previous briefing that the allies provided Ukraine with whole aircraft, the Defense Department said.

"Kirby said Ukraine has not been given any fixed-wing aircraft by the US or other allies and partners," the Defense Department said in a report on Wednesday (local time).

Kirby clarified that Ukraine was given spare parts that enabled them to fix aircraft that previously were not operable.

On Tuesday, Kirby said during a press briefing that Ukraine received additional aircraft along with aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air amid Russia's special military operation in the country.

Kirby also noted that the United States has not provided Ukraine with any aircraft.

Kirby also said that the United States has not delivered any whole aircraft to Ukraine. (ANI)

