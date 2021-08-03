Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): The Pentagon on Tuesday (local time) was locked down with no personnel allowed outside due to a "shooting incident" outside the building, according to a spokesperson.

"The Pentagon currently is on lockdown due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming," tweeted Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

The event occurred outside the building on the Metro Bus platform, which is a major entrance to the Pentagon used by thousands of personnel every day entering and leaving the building, reported CNN.

The bus platform is used by multiple bus lines in the area.

"Right now, we've just confirmed that the Pentagon is on lockdown. There is an incident at the Pentagon transit center," Pentagon Force Protection Agency spokesman Chris Layman said.

The "incident is ongoing," Layman said. He said the scene was not safe, and he cautioned people to avoid the area.

Layman would not comment on if there was a shooter involved or if people had been injured, reported CNN. (ANI)

