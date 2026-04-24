Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine speaks during a briefing on the Iran war at the Pentagon (Photo/ Reuters)

Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): The United States on Friday shared an update on its interdiction operations, noting that it will continue to enforce a firm maritime blockade against Iran and remains prepared to resume major combat operations if ordered by the President

The details were shared by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine during a press briefing of the Department of War.

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Gen Caine recalled how the blockade was enforced against all commercial vessels going into and out of Iran and their ports at the President's direction and on order of the Secretary. He said that the US military, in support of the U.S. Department of Justice, was ordered to conduct maritime interdiction operations against sanctioned and "dark fleet" vessels globally, which also began on April 8.

Sharing operational updates, he said that as of Friday morning, 34 ships have met the U.S. blockade and "made the wise choice to turn around".

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He recalled the interdiction of motor vessel Touska, which, after central rounds of warnings, was ultimately seized by US Marines on CENTCOM order.

"Via helicopters, U.S. Marines manoeuvred quickly to the disabled ship, boarded her from fast ropes via helicopter infiltration methods, and took custody of the ship. The ship and her crew remain safe in U.S. custody today", Gen Caine said.

Caine also highlighted similar interdiction operations in the Indo-Pacific region, carried out in coordination with multiple US agencies. On April 20, US forces intercepted the motor tanker Tiffany, a very large crude carrier transporting approximately 2 million barrels of 'sanctioned Iranian oil". Another interdiction followed on April 22, when a stateless tanker--Majestic X, also known as Ponix--was seized in the Indian Ocean under similar circumstances.

"Both ships- the Tiffany and the Majestic X and their crews remain in U.S. custody, and we will continue to conduct similar maritime interdiction actions and activities in the Pacific and Indian Oceans against Iranian ships and vessels of the 'dark fleet'", Gen Caine said at the briefing.

Gen Caine said that the US Central Command continues to maintain a strict blockade on all the ports.

"We're enforcing the blockade across the board against any ship of any nationality that is transiting to or from an Iranian port or territory. We're closely tracking vessels of interest headed towards Iran and those moving away from Iran that were outside the blockade area when this blockade was ordered... We're prepared and postured to intercept them."

Caine further paid tribute to the victims of the April 18, 1983, bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut, calling it a pivotal moment in attacks against American personnel.

"Today we remember them... and remain grateful for their sacrifice," he said, naming four US service members among those killed.

He concluded by commending the commitment of US forces and their families, stating that military leadership remains "deeply humbled by the spirit, tenacity, and commitment" of personnel involved in ongoing operations. (ANI)

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