Georgetown [Guyana], May 26 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to Guyana, Amit Telang, said that the people of Guyana stand with India in the fight against terrorism.

He added that Guyana strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, with President Dr Irfaan Ali calling terrorism a global threat that must be dealt with firmly.

Speaking to ANI, Amit Telang said, "India and Guyana have a special kind of partnership, and the reason for that is more than 40 per cent of the population of Guyana is of Indian origin. So, naturally, there is a deep sense of connection between the two countries...immediately after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali, condemned the incident...he also mentioned that terrorism is a scourge and it needs to be tackled. We need to be firm in handling and tackling the scourge of terrorism. That is the kind of response that we have received from the leadership in Guyana..."

Telang said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guyana in November 2024 gave a strong boost to India-Guyana relations. He further added that the people of Guyana stand with India in the fight against terrorism.

"We had a historic visit of PM Modi last year in November 2024...after his visit, there has been a further impetus to our bilateral relations...people of Guyana stand with India on our fight against terrorism," Telang said.

Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo also offered support to India in the fight against terrorism. The Vice President underscored the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist activities and also appreciated the visit of the Indian delegation to Guyana.

While speaking to ANI, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said, "It was an excellent visit. I assured the delegation that Guyana stands unequivocally with India. We are against terrorism and we believe that all those who perpetrate terrorist activities must be brought to justice. We are happy that the delegation came from India to Guyana".

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met the Vice-President of Guyana after their arrival earlier on Sunday (local time).

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comprises of Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The all-party delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

