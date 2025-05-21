Mexico City, May 20 (AP) The personal secretary and an adviser to Mexico City's mayor were shot dead Tuesday, authorities said, in the worst attack against public officials in the capital in recent years.

Mayor Clara Brugada — who holds the second most powerful political post in the country to President Claudia Sheinbaum — said in a statement that her secretary Ximena Guzmán and adviser José Muñoz were killed in the Moderna neighborhood. The motive was under investigation.

Also Read | Elon Musk Says He Will Cut Back on Political Campaign Spending After Heavily Backing Donald Trump in 2024 US Presidential Election.

Later, in a brief statement to the press, a visibly upset Brugada said she had worked with both for years. She vowed that her administration “will continue its relentless fight against insecurity.”

The attack happened at around 7 a.m. when Muñoz and Guzmán were in an Audi on a busy Mexico City thoroughfare. There were four bullet holes clustered on the driver's side of the windshield. One body lay on the pavement.

Also Read | Asim Munir Elevated to Field Marshal: Pakistan Promotes Army Chief for 'Securing Country' After Being Beaten and Humiliated in Operation Sindoor.

Mexico security analyst David Saucedo said the killings had the hallmarks of an organized crime hit and he believes they were intended to put pressure on Brugada's administration. He questioned why someone as important as Guzmán to Brugada did not have a security detail.

Sheinbaum condemned the killings and said there would not be impunity. She said she was not aware of any threats against Guzmán. Sheinbaum served as Mexico City's mayor prior to winning the presidency last year. She and Brugada are allies in the Morena party.

Homicides were up slightly in Mexico's capital during the first quarter of this year compared with the same period last year. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)