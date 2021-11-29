Lima [Peru], November 29 (ANI/Sputnik): At least a dozen people were injured as a result of a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in northern Peru, the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI) said.

"At the moment, 362 residential buildings are damaged ... 76 have been destroyed; 12 people were injured," INDECI said in a Sunday statement.

On Sunday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that a 7.5 magnitude earthquake was registered in northern Peru. Infrastructure damage was reported in neighboring Ecuador.

The earthquake damaged seven medical institutions and 13 churches in Peru, roads and power lines were also affected, according to local media reports. (ANI/Sputnik)

