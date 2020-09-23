Lima [Peru], September 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Peru could potentially see a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak and the public should not let down their guard, Deputy Minister of Public Health Luis Suarez warned on Tuesday.

Recent spikes in infections in countries such as Spain, Belgium and Italy are a wake-up call for countries in Latin America, he said.

"What they have seen in Europe is that between four to five months after the first epidemic peaks, they have real outbreaks or a second wave ... so it is not an isolated phenomenon, it is something that is commonly occurring," Suarez said.

"We cannot assure you that the same will not happen in Peru or other countries in the Americas," he added.

Peru's number of COVID-19 cases has seen a sustained decline around the country, with a total of 772,896 people testing positive since the start of the outbreak, the minister stated.

According to the country's health ministry, 622,418 former patients have recovered from the disease. (ANI/Xinhua)

