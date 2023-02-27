Lahore, Feb 27 (PTI) A petition seeking contempt proceedings against ruling PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz for attacking the judiciary and "maligning" judges of the Supreme Court was filed in a Pakistani court on Monday.

Addressing a worker's convention on Thursday, Maryam, 49, slammed three serving judges of the Supreme Court, including incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, and vowed to wage a war against them for being biased against her party's leadership.

Also Read | Italian PM Giorgia Meloni To Visit India in March To Attend Raisina Dialogue.

The daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif delivered the hard-hitting speech against the judiciary in Sargodha city, some 200 kms from Lahore.

Advocate Rana Shahid in his petition submitted to the Lahore High Court said Maryam made "contemptuous remarks" in her speech.

Also Read | Minimum Marriage Age Rises to 18 in England and Wales To Crack Down on Forced Marriage.

It has never happened in the past that a politician in public rallies displayed the pictures of serving judges of the apex court and maligned them for their vested interests, he said, in reference to Maryam's displaying of the pictures at the convention.

She displayed the pictures of two Supreme Court judges, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, former chief justices Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa and former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and said: “The people should see these faces as they were behind the conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif's ouster from power (in 2017)."

"What you see on the screen is the cabal of five… those visible on the screen are responsible for Pakistan's crisis,” she had said.

Not sparing incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Bandial, Maryam said: “You are not paying attention to your basic responsibility — responsibility to make non-controversial benches but you are doing something else.”

The petition also said Maryam accused the Supreme Court judges of paving the way for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan to return to power.

“Four days have passed by since Maraym's contemptuous remarks against the top judges but no notice has been taken by the judiciary. On the other hand, former prime minister Imran Khan was ordered by a higher court to appear before it in person for a protective bail,” the petitioner said.

He urged the court to initiate contempt proceedings against Maryam for bringing Pakistan's top court to disrepute.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Maryam demanded redressal of “injustice” against the party's supremo and her father Nawaz Sharif, ahead of the next elections.

Addressing a workers' convention in Sahiwal here, she said: “Elections will be held after the conviction of innocent Nawaz Sharif is overturned.”

Sharif, who is residing in London since 2019, stepped down as the prime minister in 2017, after being disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court in a landmark decision in a corruption case.

“The elections will be held after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be measured on the same standards of justice set for Nawaz Sharif,” she was quoted as saying by the Geo News.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)