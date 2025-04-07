Manila [Philippines], April 7 (ANI): The Philippines has suggested that the detention of three Filipinos in China for alleged espionage might be a response to Manila's efforts to target supposed Chinese spies, based on a report from Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Chinese authorities apprehended the Filipinos, claiming they were working for the Philippine intelligence agency to collect classified military information, according to a report from China's state-run Xinhua News Agency last week, which cited state security officials. It was mentioned that the three individuals confessed to the charges, RFA reported.

The Philippine National Security Council (NSC) dismissed China's espionage claims, stating that the detainees are "ordinary citizens with no military training" or background in intelligence.

"They are law-abiding citizens without any criminal records and were vetted and screened by the Chinese government before their arrival," NSC Assistant Director-General Jonathan Malaya said in a statement.

Malaya clarified that the three were former recipients of a scholarship program established under a partnership between Hainan, a southern province of China, and Palawan, a western province in the Philippines. He characterized the situation as potentially retaliatory and politically motivated in light of increasing tensions between the two nations, as cited by RFA.

"The arrests may be seen as retaliation for the legitimate apprehensions of Chinese agents and accomplices by Philippine authorities," Malaya stated, according to RFA.

In recent months, the Philippines has detained multiple Chinese nationals suspected of espionage, which officials believe could have triggered Beijing's reaction. RFA reported in March that Philippine authorities arrested six Chinese nationals and one Filipino near Subic Bay for allegedly carrying out covert surveillance under the pretense of fishing. This group was discovered collecting sensitive defense information, and intelligence-gathering equipment was confiscated.

Over the years, the Philippines and China have clashed in various high-stakes situations in contested regions like Scarborough Shoal. These confrontations have escalated in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, the Philippines has participated in joint naval exercises with the United States and Japan near disputed waters, actions closely monitored by Beijing. (ANI)

