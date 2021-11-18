Manila [Philippines], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,297 COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,821,753.

The DOH also reported that 305 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 46,422.

The emergence of the Delta coronavirus variant triggered a third wave of infections that peaked in September when the DOH reported its highest daily tally on September 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 22 million people since the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

