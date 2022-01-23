Manila [Philippines], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 29,828 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, raising the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,417,216.

The DOH said the number of active cases dropped to 273,580 as the country's positivity rate also dipped to 41.8 percent from 45.1 percent the previous day.

The DOH said 67 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 53,472.

The Philippines is grappling with an Omicron-driven surge, the fourth wave the country has seen since the pandemic began in 2020.

The country reported the highest single-day tally on January 15, with 39,004 daily new cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

