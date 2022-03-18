Manila [Philippines], March 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 545 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,673,201.

The DOH said the death toll from COVID-19 complications now reached 57,999.

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger Appeals to Russian President Vladimir Putin to Stop War in Ukraine.

"The COVID-19 cases are now on a slow decline," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told an online briefing, noting that the total bed utilization is at low risk, and the country's intensive care utilization is steadily declining.

The DOH has reported under 1,000 daily cases since March 2 as the Omicron wave, which peaked in mid-January, ebbed. It reported the highest single-day tally on January 15, with 39,004 new cases.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: 3 Killed in Shelling of Eastern Cities; Over 2 Million Ukrainian Refugees Entered Poland.

The Philippines, with around 110 million population, has tested nearly 27 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)