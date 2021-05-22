Manila [Philippines], May 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 6,831 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,178,217.

The death toll climbed to 19,946 after 183 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila and its adjacent provinces continue to drop, noting that daily cases in these areas have decreased from around 3,000 to 4,000 in the past weeks to about 1,500 plus this week.

However, Vergeire said that some areas are seeing a spike. "We are continuously monitoring these provinces and try to assist them so that we can curb the spread of infections," she said in a televised press conference.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested over 12 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

