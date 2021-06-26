Manila [Philippines], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 6,871 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total tally to 1,391,911.

The death toll rose to 24,244 with 92 more deaths recorded from the coronavirus epidemic, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people for COVID-19 since the local outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

