World News | PIB Fact Check Debunks Claims of US Using Indian Airspace for Strikes on Nuke Sites in Iran, Calls Them 'fake'

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked claims circulating on social media that the US military used Indian airspace to carry out their Operation Midnight Hammer, launched against Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

In a post on X on Sunday, the PIB Fact Check unit labelled the assertion as "FAKE" and clarified, "Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation Midnight Hammer."

The misinformation alleged that US forces utilised Indian airspace to conduct military strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

The fact-checking body cited a press briefing by the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, who detailed the alternative routes taken by US aircraft, dismissing the claims as baseless.

"Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation Midnight Hammer. This claim is FAKE. Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation Midnight Hammer. During the Press Briefing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine explained the route used by US aircraft," the Fact Check unit stated in its post on X.

Earlier on Sunday, after the strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, said Operation Midnight Hammer was designed to "severely degrade Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure".

While holding a press briefing at the Pentagon, General Caine presented a detailed map and timeline of the operation, which showed that none of the US aircraft entered the Indian airspace.

Detailing the operation, General Caine stated, "At approximately 6:40 PM EST, 2:10 am Iran time, the lead B-2 two dropped GBU 57 MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) weapons on the first of several aim points at Fordow."

"As the President stated last night, the remaining bombers then hit their targets as well, with a total of 14 MOPs dropped against two nuclear target areas. All three Iranian nuclear infrastructure targets were struck between 6:40 PM and 7:05 PM EST (2:10 AM local time Iran), with the Tomahawk missiles being the last to strike at Isfahan to ensure we retain the element of surprise throughout the operation," he added.

The US military employed "several deception tactics", including decoys, to maintain tactical surprise, he said.

"As the Operation Midnight Hammer strike package entered Iranian airspace, the US employed several deception tactics, including decoys, as the 4th and 5th generation aircraft pushed out in front of the strike package at high altitude and high speed, sweeping in front of the package for enemy fighters and surface Air missile threats," he added.

Further, Caine stated that "at midnight Friday and Saturday morning, a large B2 strike package comprised of bombers launched from the continental United States. As part of the plan to maintain tactical surprise, part of the package proceeded to the West and into the Pacific as a decoy, a deception effort known only to an extremely small number of planners and key leaders here in Washington and in Tampa."

"The main strike package, comprised of seven B2 Spirit bombers, each with two crew members, proceeded quietly to the East with minimal communications," he added.

The operation was executed by US Central Command under the command of General Erik Kurilla.

The operation was executed by US Central Command under the command of General Erik Kurilla.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said the "very successful" strikes had hit the Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan underground nucl