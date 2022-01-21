New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Minister for Industry and Commerce, Piyush Goyal, had a productive discussion with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehnan on Friday.

"Minister @PiyushGoyal had a productive discussion with the Australian Trade Minister @DanTehanWannon. As part of an ongoing dialogue on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, both sides discussed ways to further increase bilateral trade & investments," tweeted Minister Piyush Goyal's office.

Also Read | Omicron Sub-lineage BA.2 Variant Under Investigation in UK.

The conversations come in the wake of increased strategic cooperation and trade relations mooted between India and Australia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)