New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had comprehensive talks over lunch with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehran Wannon here on Thursday and discussed ways to further deepen India-Australia trade ties.

"Had comprehensive talks over lunch with my good friend and Australian Trade Minister @DanTehanWannon in New Delhi," said Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Thursday.

The two leaders also held talks to further intensify economic cooperation between the two countries.

"We had an engaging discussion on ways to further deepen India-Australia economic and trade ties," Goyal added in the tweet.

The talks with the Australian Minister comes at a time when Australia is set to host the Quad Foreign Ministers' Ministerial Dialogue on Friday in Canberra which will see the participation of the Foreign Ministers of the US, India, Australia and Japan. (ANI)

