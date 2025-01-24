Tel Aviv [Israel], January 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel is promoting two major plans to strengthen Kiryat Shmona, a city in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon. Located in the "Finger of the Galilee," the city has been hit hard economically due to attacks by Hezbollah.

The plans, led by the Israel Land Authority, in cooperation with the Kiryat Shmona Municipality and the Northern District Committee, focus on planning and developing the eastern part of the northern city, and include approximately 6,800 new housing units in response to the high demand for housing in the city, approximately 900,000 square meters for employment space and the developing food tech industry in the city, commercial space, public buildings, open spaces, and more.

The southern plan is a new residential and employment district, which includes approximately 2,500 residential units alongside office and industrial space totaling approximately 500,000 square meters and a national railway station with a transportation center and commercial areas.

The "River District" plan north of the Southern District, is located south of the proposed Nahal Ayun and east of Givat Shachumit overlooking the Hula Valley. It plans to build approximately 4,300 residential units in a diverse housing mix, including, among other things, a response to the shortage of 4-5 room apartments in the city, with construction in the district being proposed in a variety of construction types, from saturated construction to land-locked units. (ANI/TPS)

