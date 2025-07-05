Buenos Aires, Jul 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Modi on Saturday laid a wreath here at the memorial of General Jose de San Martin, regarded as a national hero in Argentina.

José Francisco de San Martín y Matorras is also known as the liberator of the South American nations Argentina, Chile and Peru.

Also Read | Carbon Dioxide to Alcohol Conversion: South Korean Scientists Develop New Electrochemical Technique Which Transforms CO2 Into Allyl Alcohol, Check Details.

PM Modi arrived in Argentina on Friday evening on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to enhance bilateral partnership in key areas.

This is the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to Argentina in 57 years. It is Modi's second visit to the country as prime minister; he had visited in 2018 for the G20 Summit.

Also Read | 'Will Lose Their Primary Next Year': Elon Musk Threatens Republicans Over Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill', Sparks Internal Rift.

It also marks the third stop on the prime minister's five-nation visit.

Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with President Milei to further boost India-Argentina partnership in key areas including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, according to the MEA.

"The bilateral visit of the prime minister will further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Argentina," it said in a statement ahead of Argentina visit.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said that Argentina is a key economic partner in Latin America and a close collaborator in the G20 and that he looked forward to discussions with President Javier Milei, whom he had met last year.

He reached here after concluding his two-day visit to Trinidad and Tobago, during which the two countries inked six agreements to expand bilateral ties.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit, followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)