New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of life in the massive earthquake that rattled Turkey and nearby areas and claimed more than 100 lives.

Deeply anguished over the loss of lives and property in Turkey, the Prime Minister said that India stands in solidarity with Turkey in this tough time.

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," PM Modi tweeted.

At least 76 people have been killed across seven provinces in Turkey and 42 were reported dead in Syria in initial reports after a deadly earthquake struck 23 kilometres (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi in Turkey's Gaziantep province on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported citing disaster management authorities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that "search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.

Moreover, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also tweeted and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic earthquake that jolted both Turkey and Syria.

"Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Turkiye," he wrote on Twitter as he conveyed his support to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The US National Security Advisor also took to Twitter and assured Turkey of timely assistance for the quake-hit country to cope well.

He tweeted, "The U.S. is profoundly concerned by today's destructive earthquake in Turkiye & Syria. I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any & all needed assistance. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye."

Multiple aftershocks followed the quake.

Social media videos showed multiple collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria with terrified locals huddling on the streets.

Southern and central Turkey have both experienced powerful aftershocks. According to CNN, the strongest aftershock, measuring 6.7 in magnitude, struck around 32 kilometres (20 miles) northwest of the original earthquake's epicentre about 11 minutes later.

Several provinces in Southern Turkey also reported loss of lives.

The governor of Malayta province in Turkey said that at least 23 people were killed in his province, and 420 were injured. 140 buildings were destroyed, he added.

"At least 6 people killed, 79 injured, 6 buildings destroyed in southern Diyarbakir province as 7.4 earthquake hits southern provinces of Turkiye: Diyarbakir governor," the Anadolu Agency tweeted.

There were reports of destroyed buildings in Turkey and Syria, where tremors also were felt. (ANI)

