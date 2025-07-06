Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Brazil on a four-day visit during which he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a State Visit.

On the fourth leg of his five-nation tour, PM Modi landed at the Galeão International Airport here on Saturday evening (local time).

During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit (July 6-7), Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters. According to the official statement, the Prime Minister is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

For the State Visit to Brazil, the Prime Minister will travel to Brasilia where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Lula on the broadening of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people to people linkages.

Members of the Indian Diaspora, who are waiting to meet PM Modi, expressed their enthusiasm over his visit, calling it a privilege to welcome the PM.

"I am from Gujarat... I have been living in Brazil for a long time. We are very excited and feel privileged and honoured to welcome our Prime Minister today," Vijay Solanki, a member of the Indian diaspora, said.

Pooja, another member of the Indian diaspora, expressed enthusiasm and said, "I am from Gujarat, and I have been living in Brazil for the last three years. I am very excited to meet him."

"We are very excited to welcome PM Modi... We want India-Brazil to be strengthened further," Kartik, a member of Indian diaspora, said.

Additionally, Jyoti Kiran, Director of a centre of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR ), also expressed tremendous enthusiasm.

"There is a tremendous enthusiasm for the arrival of the Prime Minister... This centre of ICCR works hard to strengthen the connect between India and Brazil. Apart from yoga and Odissi dance classes, cooking classes, and other sub-cultural activities are also conducted. We have three innovative projects: the Campus Connect Program, Experience India Day, and the most important program, 'India in your library'. Through all these projects, we try to connect the cultures of India and Brazil through people-to-people connect," she said.

PM Modi arrived in Brazil after concluding his visit to Argentina, where he held a bilateral meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei. After Brazil, PM Modi will head to Namibia on July 9 and also address its parliament.

PM Modi began his five-nation, eight-day tour (July 2 till July 9) on Wednesday from Ghana. From Ghana, the prime minister went to the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, and then to Argentina. (ANI)

