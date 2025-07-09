World News | PM Modi Arrives in Namibia to Enhance Bilateral Ties

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Namibia on Wednesday on the final leg of his five-nation visit, during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Agency News PTI| Jul 09, 2025 10:26 AM IST
World News | PM Modi Arrives in Namibia to Enhance Bilateral Ties
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Windhoek (Namibia), Jul 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Namibia on Wednesday on the final leg of his five-nation visit, during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Namibia nd the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country.

Modi is visiting Namibia at the invitation of President Nandi-Ndaitwah, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release in New Delhi ahead of Modi's five-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah. The prime minister will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, late Dr Sam Nujoma.

He is also expected to deliver an address at the Parliament of Namibia.

The visit of the prime minister is a reiteration of India's multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia, the MEA had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Latestly whatsapp channel