New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Petr Fiala on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

Taking to tweet, PM Modi said, "Congratulations, Excellency Petr Fiala, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you for further enhancing India-Czech ties."

Also Read | Taliban Claims to Build Independent Afghanistan’s Air Force Despite Financial Crisis.

Czech President Milos Zeman appointed Petr Fiala, the leader of the Together coalition that won the general election in October, as the head of the new government on Sunday.

"I appoint you the head of the government and wish you success in this position for the benefit of all citizens of the Czech Republic," Sputnik reported citing Zeman as saying. (ANI)

Also Read | China May Face 'Colossal' COVID-19 Outbreak If It Opens Up Like US, France, Says Study.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)