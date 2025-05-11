New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed a clear message to US that India will respond to any action taken by Pakistan, without feeling obligated to offer an off-ramp or de-escalation option, according to the sources.

US Vice President JD Vance recently reached out to PM Modi amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack. The conversation centered around Pakistan's desire for an acceptable offer, but notably, nuclear options weren't discussed. PM Modi listened to the US proposal without providing a specific response.

Also Read | PNRA Website Goes Offline: Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority’s Website Currently Unavailable for ‘Maintainance’ Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

PM Modi has emphasised India's commitment to national security, stating that the country's armed forces will give a befitting reply to attempts to ruin India's peace.

"When US Vice President JD Vance called up PM Modi, there was no mention of the word nuclear with regard to Pakistan. The message they had was that Pakistan wanted an offer which was acceptable to them. PM Modi heard out the US pitch but did not answer specifically. The message given by the Prime Minister to Vice President JD Vance was that if Pakistan does any action, there will be a response, and I don't need to give an offer of an off-ramp," according to the sources.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: India's Precision Strikes Severely Damaged Pakistan's Nur Khan Air Base; Rahim Yar Khan Airbase Runway Completely Flattened, Say Sources.

This stance comes as India continues Operation Sindoor, a military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army has successfully neutralized large-scale drone and missile attacks by Pakistan, showcasing its preparedness and response capabilities.

The situation escalated when Pakistan responded aggressively. According to sources, Pakistan launched drone attacks targeting sites in India. In retaliation, India carried out precision airstrikes on Pakistani airbases, striking critical military installations. The Indian response was swift and targeted, with strikes hitting airbases and military infrastructure in Pakistan.

Following India's airstrikes, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, informing him that Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir had expressed readiness to talk. However, India maintained that any discussions must occur between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries and not involve any third-party assurances, sources claimed.

"India was and is not ready to accept any kind of assurance from a third party. We maintained that DGMO has to come online and speak and say this, not the Americans, not their NSA, no back channel," sources emphasised. It was only after this insistence that the DGMOs of India and Pakistan decided to discuss a cessation of hostilities.

The escalation was triggered by Indian airstrikes against Pakistani military targets on May 9 and 10. The strikes were described by sources as a "hell fire" operation, targeting critical sites in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot. These attacks were part of Operation Sindoor, India's decisive response to terror activities originating from Pakistan.

India's stance on Kashmir remains unchanged. "We have a very clear position on Kashmir. There is only one matter left - the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). There is nothing else to talk. If they talk about handing over terrorists, we can talk. We don't have any intention of any other topic. We don't want anyone to mediate. We don't need anyone to mediate," sources reiterated.

India's Operation Sindoor, which began on May 7, targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These included locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot. The strikes were aimed at eliminating terror leaders from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), while ensuring minimal collateral damage.

Sources further indicated that India's approach to counter-terrorism has now set a "new normal," signalling that any hostile action from Pakistan would be met with a decisive and precise response. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)