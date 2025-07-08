Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Brasilia on Monday night after attending the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

PM Modi is travelling to Brasilia for his State Visit to Brazil, where he will hold bilateral discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the broadening of the Strategic Partnership between two nations in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people-to-people linkages.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi met Uruguay President Yamandu Orsi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit and discussed the expansion of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement.

"They reviewed cooperation in the areas of digital collaboration, ICT, Digital Public Infrastructure and UPI, defence, railways, health and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy, culture and people-to-people linkages," the MEA said in a statement.

"A key area of discussion was strengthening bilateral trade and investment. Both sides expressed interest in the expansion of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement, aiming to unlock greater economic potential and trade complementarities," it added.

Earlier, PM Modi, along with other BRICS leaders, partners and outreach invitees, gathered for the traditional family photo at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

While addressing a session on 'Environment, COP-30 and Global Health' at the BRICS Summit in Brazil on Monday, PM Modi said India would redefine the BRICS grouping under its upcoming chairmanship by focusing on "Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability."

"Under India's BRICS Chairmanship, we will define BRICS in a new form. BRICS would mean 'Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability'." He affirmed that India would carry forward the spirit of people-centric progress during its leadership of the BRICS in the coming year.

PM Modi arrived in Brazil on Saturday (local time) after concluding his visit to Argentina, where he held a bilateral meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei. After Brazil, PM Modi will head to Namibia on July 9 and also address its parliament.

PM Modi began his five-nation visit on Wednesday in Ghana. From Ghana, PM Modi went to Trinidad and Tobago and then to Argentina. (ANI)

