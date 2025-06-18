Zagreb [Croatia], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exchanged gifts with Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic and signed a book at Banski Dvori in Zagreb, Croatia.

PM Modi also held delegation-level talks with Plenkovic.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Zagreb, full of warmth and affection.

PM Modi also interacted with Indian diaspora in Croatia, marking the final stop of his three-nation tour.

In a post on X, he said, "Croatia's Indian community has contributed to Croatia's progress and also remained in touch with their roots in India. In Zagreb, I interacted with some members of the Indian community, who accorded me an unforgettable welcome. There is immense enthusiasm among the Indian community here about this visit and its impact in making the bond between our nations stronger than ever before!"

Kathak artists performed before PM Modi with the rhythmic beats of India's classical dance form.

Ana, a Croatian Kathak dancer and teacher, said, "I studied the Kathak dance in India...I opened a school here and these are my students...This is a big honour as we will perform before PM Modi...We love the Indian culture..."

Earlier, PM Modi participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis and addressed a Session on 'Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world'.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that energy security was among the leading challenges facing future generations. While elaborating on India's commitment to inclusive growth, he noted that availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability were the principles that underpinned India's approach to energy security.

Highlighting India's commitment to a sustainable and green future, he underscored that India has undertaken several global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, Mission LiFE and One Sun- One World- One Grid, and called upon the international community to further strengthen them. (ANI)

