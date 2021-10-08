New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, and said he is looking forward to working with him to further strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between both countries.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Spoke with H.E. Fumio Kishida to congratulate him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. @kishida230"

Also Read | Who Are Nobel Peace Prize 2021 Recipients Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov? Know All About Them.

Earlier, PM Modi stated that the friendship between India and Japan is considered one of the most natural partnerships in the entire region and said Japan is one of the most trusted friends of India.

On Monday, Japanese lawmakers voted to approve Fumio Kishida, as the new prime minister.

Also Read | ISIS is a ‘Headache’ Not ‘Threat’, Says Taliban.

This comes after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chose 64-years-old Kishida, as the new leader.

Back in September, incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had announced his decision not to run for the head of LDP, which meant his resignation as head of government.

According to reports, Toshimitsu Motegi will be retained as foreign minister while Hirokazu Matsuno will become Chief Cabinet Secretary.

Kishida plans to dissolve the House of Representatives on October 14. According to Japanese media reports, an election of Japan's lower house will be convened on October 31. The LDP-led coalition controls both chambers of the National Diet of Japan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)