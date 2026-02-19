New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Mitsotakis is one of the 20 world leaders who were invited to the Summit, which is currently being conducted in the national capital till February 20.

Also Read | Shia LaBeouf Dances With Jail Release Paperwork in His Mouth After Arrest (Watch Video).

The Greek PM arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to participate in the ongoing India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit was expected to further strengthen the India-Greece Strategic Partnership.

Also Read | Eid Al Fitr 2026 in UAE: Expected Dates, Public Holiday Break and How to Maximise Your Long Weekend.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "Welcome to the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece, as he was received by Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and for Chemicals & Fertilisers Anupriya Patel on arrival at the airport in New Delhi. PM Mitsotakis will participate in the India-AI Impact Summit. The visit will further boost the India-Greece Strategic Partnership, rooted in civilisational linkages."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2024109847084700106?s=20

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit being hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) andthe global principle of AI for Humanity.

This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence.

They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)