New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): World leaders converged in New Delhi on Wednesday as the Global India AI Impact Summit 2026 continued, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding several high-level bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the event.

PM Modi met President Alar Karis of Estonia to discuss advancing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and cooperation in futuristic technologies.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Had an excellent meeting with President Alar Karis of Estonia, a nation which has made remarkable strides in tech and AI. Discussed how to add further vigour to our economic partnership, particularly in the context of the India-EU FTA, which is a historical agreement. We also talked about working together in futuristic technologies, energy management, skilling and more."

Prime Minister Modi held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Modi also held talks with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, focusing on harnessing AI for sustainable development and strengthening the India-Bhutan friendship.

"The meeting with PM Tshering Tobgay was outstanding. We discussed how we can harness the power of AI for global good and in harmony with principles of sustainability. Our enduring India-Bhutan friendship, rooted in mutual trust, goodwill and close ties between our two peoples, continues to guide our partnership into new and transformative domains," he wrote in a post on X.

On the Summit sidelines, the Prime Minister also engaged with the Kazakhstan PM, Olzhas Bektenov.

In a post on X, he said, "Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and I met earlier today. His visit will further deepen the India-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership. There is immense scope for bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, critical minerals, rare earths, defence, connectivity and space. We will keep working together to take our friendship to new heights."

Discussions with Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic focused on boosting bilateral ties in technology, innovation, shipbuilding, and other areas.

"Held fruitful discussions with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Mr. Andrej Plenkovic. We discussed how to add momentum to our bilateral partnership in areas such as technology, innovation, shipbuilding, blue economy and boosting connectivity through the IMEEC corridor. Also expressed gratitude for his personal support to the India-EU FTA, which will bring unprecedented progress for people in India as well as Europe," he said.

PM Modi held talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to enhance cooperation in defence, manufacturing, and digital public infrastructure, and to deepen cooperation across several sectors.

In a post on X, he said, "Met President Aleksandar Vucic on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit. We discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas such as defence, manufacturing, DPI, fertilisers and infrastructure. For many years, India and Serbia have worked closely and I am confident our ties will gain even more momentum in the times to come."

Engaging with global tech leaders, the Prime Minister met Google CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss India's AI initiatives and opportunities for collaboration with students.

In a post on X, he said, "It was a delight to meet Mr. Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Talked about the work India is doing in AI and how Google can work with our talented students and professionals in this field."

PM Modi also held extensive discussions with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, highlighting cooperation in futuristic technologies.

In a post on X, he said, "Held extensive discussions with the Prime Minister of Finland, Mr. Petteri Orpo. Thanked him for his personal support to the India-EU FTA, which ushers in a golden era in India-Europe relations. India and Finland aim to double trade, thus giving a strong boost to economic linkages. We also talked about enhancing cooperation in futuristic technologies like 6G, innovation, clean energy, biofuels, circular economy and more."

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi met with Spain's President Pedro Sanchez to discuss ways to deepen the India-Spain partnership in defence, security, and technology.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a productive meeting with President Pedro Sanchez in Delhi. Discussed ways to boost the India-Spain friendship, especially in areas such as defence, security, technology and more. Our nations are marking 2026 as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism and AI. This will deepen people-to-people linkages. Glad to see a big delegation of Universities also come to India. This too will go a long way in connecting our people. The historic FTA with the EU will have a very positive impact on the economic partnership with Spain and provide new opportunities to the people of our nations."

In parallel, French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the Franco-Indian Center for Artificial Intelligence in Health, a collaborative initiative led by AIIMS, Sorbonne University, and the Paris Brain Institute, aimed at advancing research, training, and innovation in AI for healthcare.

In a post on X, he said, "In Delhi, we are inaugurating the Franco-Indian Center for Artificial Intelligence in Health, jointly led by AIIMS, Sorbonne University, and the Paris Brain Institute. Research, training, innovation: France and India are harnessing AI for the common good!"

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. (ANI)

