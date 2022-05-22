New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Tokyo, Japan on Sunday evening to participate in the Quad summit at the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Ahead of his scheduled visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that during the Quad summit, leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various initiatives and issues of mutual interest.

"This evening, I will be leaving for Japan to take part in the second in-person Quad Summit. The leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various Quad initiatives and other issues of mutual interest," PM Modi said.

He said that he will also hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joseph Biden. He said that the two countries will discuss ways to consolidate the multi-faceted bilateral relations.

"We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues," PM Modi added.

In March 2022, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India to take part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. During the summit, PM Modi and his counterpart from Japan announced that Japan will be investing 5 trillion yen (USD 42 billion) in India over the next five years.

Speaking of this, PM Modi said, "I look forward to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership." He also said that he is expecting to meet with Japanese business leaders to strengthen economic linkages between the two countries.

The Prime Minister further said that during the summit, he will meet the newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who will be joining the Quad Leaders' Summit for the first time.

The two are expected to hold a bilateral meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest.

"I look forward to a bilateral meeting with him during which the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed," PM Modi said.

"Japan is home to nearly 40,000 members of the Indian diaspora, who are an important anchor in our relations with Japan. I look forward to interacting with them," he added. (ANI)

