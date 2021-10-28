By Pragya Kaushika

Rome [Italy], October 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican on the second day of his arrival in Rome, Italy for the G20 Summit.

While there is no official confirmation on the date and time of this significant meet, PM Modi is expected to meet the head of the Catholic Church on October 30 at the Vatican, just hours ahead of the G20 Summit.

Sources are tight-lipped on the nature of the meet. Also, it is believed that the meet is expected to be seen as a gesture inspiring confidence and trust between the two countries.

The Vatican is a city-state surrounded by Rome and is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

The PM is visiting Rome for the two-day G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place on October 30 and 31.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the 16th edition of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy and will attend the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 in Glasgow after the summit.

PM is expected to pitch for collective measures to deal with the situation in Afghanistan.

G20 is a global forum whose members account for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent population. The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'

The summit is being attended by heads of state/ government of G20 member countries, the European Union and other invited countries and international organisations.

PM is expected to hold bilateral meetings including one with Italian PM Draghi. (ANI)

