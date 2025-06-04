New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles on Wednesday in the national capital, holding productive discussions to deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on its fifth anniversary.

The leaders during the discussion shared their visions for a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and highlighted the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations, focused on enhancing defence and strategic cooperation amidst regional security challenges.

"Glad to meet Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles. Had a productive discussion on deepening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which marks its fifth anniversary today. Our shared vision for a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific continues to guide our collaboration," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

Earlier today, the Australian Deputy Prime Minister laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here, underscoring the tribute to India's fallen heroes.

"Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Defence Mr Richard Marles visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi and laid a wreath in solemn tribute to India's fallen heroes. The gesture underscores the shared respect, sacrifice, and growing defence cooperation between India and Australia," the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

Marles arrived in Delhi late on Tuesday night as part of his high-level meetings in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and India from June 2-5, as per the Australian Defence Government release.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet leaders and counterparts in South and Southeast Asia as part of the Government's commitment to deepening diplomatic and defence partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier today, discussed regional and global security issues, and deepened Defence Cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Defence Minister reaffirmed India's and Australia's strong defence partnership and commitment to combating terrorism and acknowledged the growing strategic ties between the two nations and thanked Australia for its support following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. (ANI)

