Paris, Jul 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met French counterpart Elisabeth Borne here and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

Modi, who landed here earlier in the day, was received by Prime Minister Borne at the airport in a special gesture.

The Prime Minister is here on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi's talks with Macron.

