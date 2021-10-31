Rome [Italy], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

The two leaders had a telephonic conversation in April 2020 when Joko Widodo appreciated the facilitation provided by the Indian Government for supplies of pharmaceutical products to Indonesia.

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the region and the world.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)

