Tokyo, May 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Nobuhiro Endo, the head of Japanese multinational information technology electronic giant NEC Corporation.

Modi "highlighted India's reform trajectory. He talked about opportunities in areas such as digital learning, FinTech, infra and logistics networks," PMO India tweeted.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak Latest Updates: Belgium First Country To Make Quarantine Compulsory; WHO Says Virus Could be Severe in Children, Pregnant Women.

The Prime Minister appreciated NEC's role in India's telecommunication sector, especially in undertaking Chennai-Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI) and Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands (KLI) OFC projects, MEA said in a statement.

He also highlighted investment opportunities under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Also Read | Sri Lankan Police Arrest 1,500 People in Connection with May 9 Violence.

"They discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India including in industrial development, taxation and labour," the statement said. "They also discussed opportunities in India in new and emerging technologies."

Endo spoke about opportunities in India in areas such as smart cities, emerging technologies and an innovative effort to encourage learning of Japanese in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)