PM Modi meets UK PM Boris Johnson on the sidelines of #COP26 World Leaders' Summit in Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow [UK], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26).

PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 meeting.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

He met members of the Indian community in Glasgow on Monday to strengthen people-to-people bonds between the two countries ahead of his participation in the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26).

At COP26, the world leaders are expected to work to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines, mobilisation of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer and keeping in reach the goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) and the Summit will be attended by heads of state/government of more than 120 countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)