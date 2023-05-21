Hiroshima, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Japan to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping, on Sunday paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack on the city at the end of the second World War.

Besides the Indian prime minister, other leaders attending the G7 Summit in Hiroshima also paid their respect at the park. G7 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Proposes 10-Point Action Plan; Calls for Promoting Millets and Curbing Wastage of Food, Says 'Marginal Farmers Should Be Our Priority'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor’s book. PM Modi paid tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan.#G7HiroshimaSummit pic.twitter.com/6PGdlFepZW — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

Tweeting photos of Modi's visit to the museum at the memorial site, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "A tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims. PM Narendra Modi begins his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor's book."

He also tweeted a group photo of the world leaders attending the G7 Summit and said, "The leaders also paid their respect at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park."

Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security. He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Summit. PM Narendra Modi and British Counterpart Rishi Sunak Share a Hug As They Hold Bilateral Meeting at G7 Summit in Japan (Watch Video).

The G-7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy as well as the European Union.

