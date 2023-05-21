Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British Counterpart Rishi Sunak on Saturday held a holds a bilateral meeting during the G7 Summit 2023 in Japan's Hiroshima. A video of PM Narendra Modi and UK M Rishi Sunak sharing a warm hug during their meeting is going viral on social media. The 52-second video clip shows the two Prime Ministers holding a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima. Earlier, a picture of PM Narendra Modi and his British Counterpart Rishi Sunak sharing a hug as they meet during the G7 Summit 2023 had gone viral on social media. PM Narendra Modi Meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at G7 Summit in Japan For First Time Since Russia-Ukraine War (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi, Rishi Sunak Share Hug:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/qf1VHiMl9i — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

