New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed India's strong commitment to the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership in a recent conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Both leaders discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest. In a post on X, PM Modi shared, "Glad to speak with PM Mette Frederiksen today. Reaffirmed our strong support for the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and enhancing cooperation across sectors for the benefit of our people. We also discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest."

Both leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral relations as well as global developments in a telephonic conversation today.. Recalling high-level exchanges between both countries ever since the launch of the Green Strategic Partnership in 2020, the leaders noted the expansion of the Green Strategic Partnership in various fields, which has created favourable conditions for Danish investments in India to contribute to the green transition. The leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, added Prime Minister's Office press release.

PM Modi said that he was looking forward to the 3rd India- Nordic Summit scheduled to be held later this year in Norway, and his meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen at that time.

India and Denmark established diplomatic relations in September 1949, rooted in shared democratic values and a mutual commitment to regional and global peace and stability. The relationship has evolved over time, with significant milestones such as the elevation of bilateral ties to the level of a "Green Strategic Partnership" during the Virtual Summit held on 28 September 2020.

This partnership emphasises collaboration in areas such as renewable energy, climate action, and green technologies, aligning with both countries' priorities for sustainable development.

The Indian community in Denmark plays a crucial role in fostering bilateral ties, with approximately 21,000 NRIs and PIOs residing in the country. This community includes professionals from various sectors, including IT, medicine, engineering, finance, and academia.

Notable cultural exchanges are evident in Denmark, with several public spaces named after Indian leaders, including Gandhi Park (Gandhi Plaene), Indiakaj (road named after India), and Nehru Road near Aarhus University, symbolising the deep-rooted connections between the two nations.

Trade and economic relations between India and Denmark have grown steadily over the years. India's exports to Denmark include textiles, apparel, vehicles, metal goods, and leather products, while Denmark exports pharmaceutical products, power-generating machinery, and organic chemicals to India.

These exchanges contribute to the strengthening of the Green Strategic Partnership by promoting trade in sustainable industries and fostering economic cooperation.

In honour of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in 2019, the Indian Embassy in Denmark organised a series of events, including talks and tree-planting ceremonies across more than 20 educational institutions, including Copenhagen and Roskilde Universities.

This event highlighted the long-standing friendship between India and Denmark, which continues to grow through cultural and diplomatic engagement, as well as shared commitments to global peace and sustainable development. (ANI)

