Buenos Aires, Jul 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday presented the key to the city of Buenos Aires by the chief of the local administration in a special gesture.

Modi is in the Argentine capital for a two-day visit.

"Honoured to receive the Key to the City of Buenos Aires from Mr. Jorge Macri, Chief of the City Government of Buenos Aires," the prime minister said in an X post.

Earlier in the day, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Argentine President Javier Milei and agreed to diversify two-way trade and ramp up cooperation in defence, critical minerals, pharmaceutical, energy and mining sectors.

He reached the South American nation on Friday in the third leg of his five-nation tour.

