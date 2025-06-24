New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with his Mauritius counterpart Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam and the two leaders discussed cooperation across a broad range of areas, including, defence and maritime security.

Emphasising the special and unique ties between India and Mauritius, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepen the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"They discussed the ongoing cooperation across a broad range of areas, including development partnership, capacity building, defence, maritime security, digital infrastructure, and people-to-people ties," a PMO release said.

PM Modi appreciated the whole-hearted participation of PM Ramgoolam in the 11th International Day of Yoga.

He reiterated India's steadfast commitment to the development priorities of Mauritius in line with Vision MAHASAGAR and India's Neighbourhood First policy.

PM Modi extended invitation to PM Ramgoolan for an early visit to India. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

In a post on X, PM Modi said Mauritius remains a key partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR and Neighbourhood First policy

"Pleased to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. We exchanged views on further strengthening India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership and regional developments. Mauritius remains a key partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR and our Neighbourhood First policy," he said.

India has close and longstanding relations with Mauritius, an island nation in the WesternIndianOcean, anchored in shared history, demography and culture. A key reason for the special ties is thefactthat Indian origin people comprise nearly 70% of the island's population of 1.2 million (28%Creole,3% Sino-Mauritian, 1% Franco-Mauritian).

Since 2005, India has been among the largest trading partners of Mauritius. For the FY2023-24Indian exports to Mauritius was USD 778.03 mn, Mauritian exports to India was USD73.10mnandtotal trade was USD 851.13 mn. Trade has grown in the last 18 years, fromUSD206.76millionin2005-06 to USD 851.13 million in 2023-24. (ANI)

