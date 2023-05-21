Hiroshima [Japan], May 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak, on Sunday, discussed the India-UK free trade agreement, innovation, and science along with Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi and UK PM Sunak met in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit and discussed wide-ranging aspects in Hiroshima.

"We discussed boosting cooperation in trade, innovation, science, and other such sectors,' PM Modi shared on Twitter.

"The two leaders reviewed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including taking stock of progress in India-UK FTA negotiations. Leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas, such as trade & investment, science & technology, higher education, and people-to-people relationships," according to the official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

A UK-India trade agreement will stimulate growth and employment in both countries and will help diversify supply chains by making it easier and cheaper for more businesses to do business across borders. The seventh round of India-UK FTA discussions took place in London from February 6-10.

Both leaders also discussed India's ongoing G-20 Presidency and PM Modi welcomed Sunak in New Delhi for the G-20 Summit.

Earlier today, PM Modi began his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor's book.

PM Modi along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and other leaders paid tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan.

Prime Minister Modi was seen having a brief conversation with Australian PM Anthony Albanese as the invited countries were on their way to pay tributes to Hiroshima victims.

PM Modi is in Japan to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit. The Prime Minister is visiting the East Asian country at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida.

Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping. PM Modi is in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19 to May 21.

Apart from Sunak, he met the Brazilian leader today.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

PM Modi participated in the session on "Working Together to Address Multiple Crises" where he presented suggestions for improving global food security.

Speaking at a session," PM Modi said, "The priority should be given to the creation of an inclusive food system focused on the world's most vulnerable people, in particular marginal farmers," making it clear that India's focus remains on the developing countries of the so-called Global South when he speaks at key international forums.

PM Modi stressed 10 point call to action at the G7 Summit comprising developing inclusive food systems that protect the most vulnerable, including marginal farmers; adopting Millets: path to nutritional and environmental benefits; stopping food wastage from strengthening food security; depoliticizing global fertilizer supply chains; developing an alternative model to fertilizers; developing resilient healthcare systems; promoting holistic healthcare, pursue traditional systems of medicine; promoting digital health to ensure global universal health coverage; ensuring mobility of healthcare professionals and building development models inspired by needs of developing countries, not driven by consumerism.

The G7 Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU).

Japan under its G7 Presidency has invited leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam. (ANI)

