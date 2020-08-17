New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked his Mauritian counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth, for his greeting on India's 74th Independence Day and said New Delhi and Port Louis enjoy a unique friendship.

"Thank you for your greetings, Prime Minister @PKJugnauth! India and Mauritius enjoy a unique friendship, based on shared cultural and linguistic heritage and robust cooperation in many areas," Modi tweeted in reply to Jugnauth Independence Day greetings.

Taking to Twitter, Jugnauth said: "Happy independence day India. God bless the Government and the people of this great nation. Jai Hind". (ANI)

