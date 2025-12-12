New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a bilateral visit to Jordan from December 15-17. This will be his first bilateral visit to Jordan, the MEA informed on Friday.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet Jordanian King Abdullah II to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange perspectives on regional issues.

PM Modi and the King are expected to address the India-Jordan business event during the visit. The Prime Minister will also interact with the vibrant Indian community in Jordan.

The MEA said, "India and Jordan share warm and friendly relations. Our bilateral relations are marked by a strong understanding at the leadership level. India and Jordan also share strong economic ties, with India being the third largest trading partner of Jordan, and the bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at 2.8 billion dollars."

"In the field of investment, there are around 15 government companies with an investment of $500 million located in the qualified industrial Zone of zones of Jordan. Royal Jordanian has recently started direct flights between Amman and Mumbai and plans to expand its operations to New Delhi. Jordan provides a tourist visa on arrival to Indian tourists," the MEA added.

This visit, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, presents an opportunity to strengthen India-Jordan bilateral engagement, explore new avenues of collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity, and reiterate the commitment to promoting regional peace, prosperity, security, and stability.

India and Jordan have cooperated on various domains, including dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Educational and Cultural exchanges further enhance people-to-people interactions. To help Jordan in its capacity building efforts, 37 Civilian ITEC slots were utilised by the Jordan side, along with 4 Special Executive ITEC Programme and 5 ICCR scholarships in the last financial year 2024-25.

Post the recently held Foreign Office Consultations, the ITEC slots offered to Jordan have been increased from 37 to 50. A Jordanian Diplomat attended the 72nd Professional Course for Foreign Diplomats organised by the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, New Delhi, from May 19-30, 2025. (ANI)

