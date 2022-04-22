New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday laid emphasis on the need for a free, open, and rule-based Indo-pacific region with both sides agreeing to combat threats on air, space and maritime.

"Shared interests in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free, open & rule-based. Agree to combat threats on air, space & maritime. Taking steps for sustainable homegrown energy," UK PM Boris Johnson said in a joint statement after holding talks with PM Modi at Hyderabad House.

"We invite the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission. We stressed a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also stated that the talks on the Free Trade Agreement are ongoing and both sides also held talks on defence cooperation. "Last year we (India-UK) launched a comprehensive strategic partnership. Work on FTA is underway. Talks were held on the defence sector, trade, climate, and energy. Talks were also held on free, open & rule-based Indo-pacific region," he added.

PM Modi reiterated India's support for an inclusive government in Afghanistan and also stressed the need to choose dialogue, diplomacy, and immediate ceasefire to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"We reiterated our support for a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan and for an inclusive and representative Government. It is necessary that Afghan land should not be used to spread terrorism in other countries," he said in the joint statement.

"We stressed dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the problem. We also reiterated the importance of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries," PM Modi added, said the Prime Minister's Office.

Speaking on the Global Innovation Partnership between India-UK, PM Modi said, "The conclusion of the implementation arrangements of the Global Innovation Partnership will prove to be a very important initiative between us today. This will further strengthen our development partnership with other countries."

"Under this, India and UK will co-finance up to USD 100 million for the transfer and scaling-up of "Made in India" innovations to third countries," PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the visit of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India during 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as historic. PM Modi and the British PM also witnessed the exchange of agreements between India and the United Kingdom.

Both sides also expressed their commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), PM Modi stated.

PM Modi hailed UK PM's contribution to strengthening the ties between India and UK. "For past many years, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has played a pivotal role in strengthening India-UK relations," he stressed.

Before the joint statement, PM Modi held talks with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson here at Hyderabad House and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between both countries.

"Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @BorisJohnson held talks in New Delhi. They discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between India and UK," PMO India tweeted.

Earlier today, UK PM Boris Johnson expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for his 'fantastic welcome'. PM Modi received UK Prime Minister with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The UK Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to India, was given a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. "It is a very auspicious moment in India-UK friendship and two democracies, largest and one of the oldest. I do not think things have ever been so strong and good between India and UK as they are now," Johnson stated.

Johnson arrived in Gujarat on Thursday, at the start of his visit to India to hold in-depth talks on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"They put on a fantastic welcome for us. It was absolutely extraordinary. I have never seen such a joyful reception," he said adding, "I would have not gotten the same reception anywhere else in the world. It was amazing to see your home state for the first time."

The British PM earlier today laid a wreath at Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received Johnson at the airport here late Thursday. (ANI)

