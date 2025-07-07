Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as a full member of BRICS, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday (local time), during a special media briefing on PM Modi's visit to Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit.

MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi said that Brazilian President Lula da Silva attached great importance to Prime Minister Modi's participation in the summit.

"Today was a full-day program. There were three sessions with a working lunch and Honourable Prime Minister also had a few bilaterals and also pull-asides during the day. It was a packed session. Honourable Prime Minister thanked President Lula for warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He also welcomed the Indonesian President for joining as a full member of BRICS. He also welcomed the participation of the partner countries in this summit," Ravi told reporters.

He added that PM Modi's visit held special significance, given that India is a founding member of BRICS and will assume the chairmanship of the grouping next year.

"Honourable Prime Minister's visit assumes added importance. In my view, it alleviated the entire summit as we could sense during the opening session today- the importance President Lula has given attached to Honourable Prime Minister's participation, and the fact that India is a founding member of the BRICS and India had always participated at the BRICS Summit and also the fact that next year, India will be taking over the chair of the BRICS. So, this importance is on Honourable Prime Minister's participation assumes greater significance and importance given that background," he said.

Ravi emphasised that the summit comes at a crucial time amid rapidly changing global developments.

"Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the 17th BRICS Summit hosted by Brazil. This two-day summit assumes significant importance in the context of fast-changing global developments. The theme of Brazil's 17th Summit is 'Strengthening Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Governance'," he said.

He also noted the large turnout at this year's summit. "The 17th Summit had very large participation. There were 11 permanent members, nine partner countries, eight invitee countries and seven heads of international organisations. So from that point of view, it's relatively larger participation compared to last year," Ravi said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Indonesia posted on X, saying, "PM Modi and President Prabowo among world leaders at the BRICS Summit 2025 in Brazil -- strengthening India-Indonesia ties on the global stage." (ANI)

